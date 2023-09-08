Over 2m tons of commodities loaded, unloaded at Amir-Abad port

TEHRAN – As announced by a local official, 2.134 million tons of commodities have been loaded and unloaded in Amir-Abad port, in the northern Mazandaran province, since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21).

Mohammad-Ali Mousapour, the director-general of the port, said that this amount of loading and unloading indicates a 46-percent growth year on year.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitating the loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

