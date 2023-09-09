IAF cinematheque to show Pablo Larrain’s “No”

TEHRAN-The cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) in Tehran will screen the 2012 historical drama “No” directed by the Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain on Monday.

After the screening of the film at 5 p.m., a review session will be held with the presence of Iman Shahbeigi who holds a PhD in criminal law and criminology, ISNA reported on Saturday.

It will be the 552nd program of the IAF cinematheque, which is dedicated to the screening of the famous films from Iran and the world.

In the movie “No,” Mexican actor Gael Garcia Bernal plays Rene Saavedra, an in-demand advertising man working in Chile in the late 1980s. The film captures the advertising tactics in the political campaigns for the 1988 plebiscite, when the Chilean citizenry decided whether or not dictator Augusto Pinochet should stay in power for another eight years.

In 1988, international pressure comes to bear on Pinochet, forcing him to call a referendum on his presidency. Leaders of the "No" movement recruit Rene to spearhead their campaign. With few resources and constant scrutiny by the dictator's minions, Saavedra and his team hatch a bold plan to win the election.

The film won several awards at Cannes, Havana, Abu Dhabi, Sao Paulo, Tokyo and Thessaloniki film festivals and was nominated in many more including the 85th Academy Awards in 2013 for the Best Foreign Language Film.

The Iranian Artists Forum is situated at Artists Park on North Mousavi Street, Taleqani Street.

SS/

