Loading, unloading of goods up 9.7% in Bushehr ports

TEHRAN – The loading and unloading of products increased by 9.7 percent in the ports of Bushehr province, in the southwest of Iran, during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-August 22), according to a provincial official.

Mohammad Shakibi-Nasab, the director-general of the province’s Ports and Maritime Department, announced that about 27 million tons of oil and non-oil goods were loaded and unloaded at the ports of the province during the five-month period.

While Iran is combating the U.S. unilateral sanctions on its economy, the country’s ports as the major gates of exports and imports play a significant role in this battle. This role makes all-out support to ports and more development of them serious and vital.

Such necessity has led the government to define projects for more development of the ports and also take some measures to encourage investment making in ports, in addition to facilitating the loading and unloading of goods, especially basic commodities, there.

