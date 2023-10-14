Bank Melli Iran Offers New Service on Interest-Free Loans

The Kindness project is one of the new projects of giving loans in Bank Melli Iran customers and loan applicants can receive the loan up to 3 billion Rials.

Customers and loan applicants can go to one of the BMI's branches in person or go to the BAM system online (Account Service - Open an Account - Account Type (Free-interest Nahal project/ Kindness project))to open an account and take advantage of this project. According to BMI public relations, this project depends on points and customers can receive the loan based on the amount of money deposited from 1 to 21 months.