Tehran preparing for attack against Israel: Ayatollah Khamenei's aide

TEHRAN – In an interview published on Sunday, Ali Larijani, an advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, announced Iran is preparing to respond to Israel following the regime’s October assault on Iranian territory.

The interview conducted by the Tasnim News Agency followed Larijani's trip to Lebanon and Syria, where he met with top officials from both countries to convey the Leader's message regarding the regional situation.

During the discussion, Larijani emphasized the importance of responding adequately to the actions of the Zionist regime. He acknowledged that while some may argue that certain provocations from Israel may not warrant a significant response, it is crucial for Iran to maintain a posture of deterrence.

"This is an important issue, and the relevant officials are closely monitoring the situation to ensure that the response given to Israel possesses the characteristics necessary for effective deterrence," Larijani stated.

He further elaborated that military officials have deliberated various strategies in response to Israel's actions.

Israeli warplanes fired missiles at military installations inside Iran from Iraqi airspace on October 26, taking the lives of 4 Army personnel and one civilian. Ayatollah Khamenei has said Iran will deliver a “tooth-breaking” response to the aggression.

Iran has directly attacked Israeli positions in the occupied territories twice this year, once in April and once in early October.

