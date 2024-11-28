Israel violates ceasefire: Lebanon army

The Lebanese army says Israeli forces have violated the new ceasefire agreement “several times” since Wednesday.

On Wednesday and Thursday, “after the ceasefire agreement was announced, the Israeli enemy violated the agreement several times, through air violations and targeting Lebanese territory with various weapons,” the Lebanese army said on X.

It added that it was “following up” on the violations with the relevant authorities.

A Hezbollah-affiliated lawmaker also accused Israel of violating the deal by firing on civilians returning to their homes in southern Lebanon.