Iranian diplomats left Syria before assault on Damascus embassy, foreign ministry tells Tehran Times

TEHRAN - Iran's foreign ministry spokesman, Esmail Baghaei, informed the Tehran Times on Sunday that Iranian diplomats at Tehran's embassy in Damascus had evacuated the premises prior to an assault by unknown individuals early that morning.

Baghaei confirmed that all Iranian staff are safe and left the embassy before the attackers arrived.

On November 27, militants initiated a significant offensive in Syria's northwestern Aleppo province, rapidly gaining ground as the Syrian Army appeared reluctant to engage. By early Sunday, the government of President Bashar al-Assad was reported to have collapsed.