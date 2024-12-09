Iran Army chief says armed forces ready for 'any threat'

TEHRAN – Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Army, has reaffirmed the unwavering readiness of the nation's armed forces to confront any threat, emphasizing that this state of preparedness is both continuous and extensive.

Speaking at a ceremony held at AJA University of Command and Staff, General Mousavi underscored the vital role of the armed forces as the primary line of defense for the country.

"The people can be confident about the readiness of the armed forces," the Army chief declared.

He highlighted that the duty of the armed forces is to stay prepared for any conceivable threat, ensuring that this readiness is maintained at all times.

General Mousavi further reassured the public by stating that Iran's security does not rest solely on the military's shoulders.

"In Iran, the entire nation stands together to defend the country's ideals," he remarked.