Russia decries ‘destabilizing’ Israeli strikes in Syria

The Kremlin on Wednesday condemned Israel's strikes on Syria and the creation of a “buffer zone” along the Israel-annexed Golan Heights, calling for rapid “stabilization” in the country, the Moscow Times reported.

As rebels ousted president Bashar al-Assad from power in Syria, the Israeli military said it had conducted 480 strikes on the neighboring country’s strategic military targets since Sunday. Israel also sent troops into the UN-patrolled buffer zone east of the Israel-annexed Golan Heights.

“The strikes, the actions in the Golan Heights and the buffer zone hardly contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the already destabilized Syria,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

“We’d like to see the situation stabilized as soon as possible in order to reach the prospect of bringing the situation into a legitimate course,” Peskov added.