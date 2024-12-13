U.S., Israel exploiting Syria’s instability, says IRGC in statement

TEHRAN – The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has issued a condemnation of the United States and Israel, criticizing their exploitation of Syria’s current instability to dismantle the country’s infrastructure.

In a statement released on Thursday, the IRGC highlighted the significant damage caused by continued foreign aggression in Syria, including widespread destruction of residential areas, military installations, and critical infrastructure.

The IRGC's statement criticized the “astonishing silence” of international organizations regarding these acts of aggression.

It reiterated Iran’s commitment to supporting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of allowing the Syrian people to determine their country’s future political system without external interference.

“This is an indisputable, legitimate, and legal right that must be respected and supported globally,” the statement read.

The IRGC framed the current geopolitical moment as a pivotal turning point in global history, asserting that a new world order is emerging, with Islam, led by the Islamic Republic of Iran, at its core.

The statement claimed that this evolving reality has spurred adversaries to intensify hostilities through a “combined war and media empire” aimed at undermining the influence of Islam and its allies.

The IRGC vowed that the Islamic Resistance Front would actively counter any plans to destabilize the region, weaken its nations, or redraw its borders.

The Resistance movement, the statement added, remains resolute in its objectives, including expelling U.S. forces from West Asia and advancing the liberation of Al-Quds and the Palestinian people.

The statement comes amid escalating tensions in Syria. Armed militants, including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a major offensive on the Syrian capital, Damascus, following their resurgence in northern Syria.

Following the fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government, Israel has intensified its military operations in Syria, launching a ground offensive in the southwest and conducting extensive missile strikes across the region. The Israeli military has claimed responsibility for what it described as one of its largest operations, boasting that it has destroyed up to 80% of Syria’s military capabilities.