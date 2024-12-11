Iran say world must move fast to stop Israeli destruction of Syria

TEHRAN - Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Wednesday suggested that the world must move swiftly to stop the Israeli destruction of Syria’s infrastructure.

On Tuesday, the Israeli military announced it had carried out up to 500 strikes across Syria since the collapse of the Syrian government on Sunday. The air raids are unprecedented in the history of conflicts between Israel and Syria.

“The Israeli regime has moved to destroy almost every defense-related as well as civilian infrastructure in Syria,” Araghchi wrote on his X account.

Moreover, in violation of UN Security Council resolution 350, Israeli troops have seized areas of a demilitarized buffer zone previously in the Syrian army’s control, including the strategically placed Jabal al-Shaykh (Mount Hermon), just 40km from Damascus.

“It has also occupied further Syrian territory in violation of the 1974 disengagement agreement and UNSCR 350,” he said.

Araghchi further called on countries neighboring Syria and the larger Arab and Muslim world to address the situation.

“It is critical for the countries of the region to immediately and effectively mobilize and join forces to stop Israel's aggression and the destruction of Syria,” the chief diplomat insisted.