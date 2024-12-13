Tehran ready to support Baghdad if holy sites are threatened by terrorists: envoy

TEHRAN – The Iranian ambassador to Iraq has reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to supporting its neighbor in the face of potential terrorist threats, particularly if Iraq’s sovereignty or its holy sites are endangered.

Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadeq, Iran's ambassador in Baghdad, highlighted Iraq's robust security capabilities during an interview with Baghdad Al-Youm. He praised Iraq’s military readiness, noting the significant role played by the Iraqi Army, Iraq’s Hashd al-Sha’abi (Popular Mobilization Units), and other security forces in maintaining national stability.

“Iraq possesses a comprehensive range of security and military forces capable of confronting the most dangerous terrorist and armed groups. With the presence of the army, the PMU, and counter-terrorism forces, there is no reason for concern,” Al-e Sadeq stated confidently.

However, the ambassador warned that if terrorist groups target Iraq’s cities or its religious sanctities, the situation would demand immediate and decisive action. “Defending Iraq and its sanctities is both a duty and an obligation. Iran will take all necessary steps to support Iraq in such a scenario,” he said.

Al-e Sadeq also reiterated Iran's broader commitment to Iraq's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, emphasizing the importance of collaboration to combat any threats posed by terrorism. “Iran will never allow terrorism to attack Iraq. Together with the Iraqi people, we will confront these threats,” he added, referencing Iran’s past statements advocating for Iraq’s stability and unity.

In addition, the ambassador expressed concern about the escalating situation along Iraq’s shared border with Syria.

He noted that Baghdad has intensified efforts to secure its border in response to recent developments in Syria, where armed groups have gained influence and undermined governmental authority. “The situation along the borders has raised concerns, and Iraq is now working to bolster its defenses against any potential spillover from the Syrian conflict,” Al-e Sadeq explained.