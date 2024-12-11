BEIRUT - Diplomatic traps can be more dangerous than the threats of war, as Iranian politician Saeed Jalili has recently said. War traps, however, can sometimes yield remarkable outcomes. In fact, the major achievements accomplished at the national level have often been due to war traps. War demands great leaders who possess the resolve matching the cause they represent.

The first NATO war on Syria was intended on severing the Axis of Resistance and its extensions. Avoiding the chaos of a second Syrian war became crucial after the Al-Aqsa Food battle set the course towards Jerusalem. The distinction between those supporting resistance and the conspirators for the occupation entity have become clear.

Iran has extensive experience dealing with Western deceit and barriers. However, those who are likely to be deceived by the West’s blatant tricks are not capable of implementing the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s directives. Late President Raisi exemplifies a leader of this caliber: "A believer is not stung from the same hole twice." If figures like General Soleimani and others were still active, the outcome would have likely been different.

Regarding the turning point in Syria, Iran did not abandon Assad. It appears that an understanding was reached between Trump and Putin to trade Syria for Ukraine. The Syrian government relied on two pillars. Russia for international political cover at the UN and aerial support in battles against terrorism. And Iran for on-ground presence, support for the resistance front, and logistical preparations.

Russia’s withdrawal leaves Iran at the forefront, facing possible sectarian wars and the resurgence of sedition. After the Al-Aqsa Flood battle and reaffirming the direction towards Jerusalem, toxic sectarianism must not return.

Over the past decade, Syria failed to rebuild a functioning state, a failure that drained its combat readiness. Rampant corruption complicated the mission. Strategically, avoiding a sectarian war that aligns with the West’s agenda is of paramount importance.

Assad gave up all he could within the limits of his endurance, understanding, and direction. The complexities of the situation surpassed his capacity. Syria may remain a negotiable arena for Moscow. However, the Iranian leadership prioritizes strategic interests, chief among them maintaining the focus on Jerusalem.

The Axis of Resistance has not ended, though it has suffered blows. However, new forms of activity may arise. The goals of the Axis of Resistance have not been abandoned, however new strategies need to be pursued. Crises can transform into genuine opportunities. Awareness has advanced and is better prepared than before. The blood of martyrs fuels the resolve.



The Axis of Resistance reached this point without fully understanding the enemy's schemes. Protecting Syria without allowing room for sectarian war should be given top priority. However, given the present circumstances, avoiding a war designed to be sectarian was the wisest decision.

