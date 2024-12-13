What’s in Tehran art galleries

Etemad Gallery 2 is showcasing paintings by Saeid Gholami in an exhibition named “Flowers”. The exhibition will be running until January 7, 2025 at the gallery located at 25 Shirudi Alley, Mofatteh St., near Haft-e Tir Square.

Painting

* Ech Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Narges Pakmanesh.

Entitled “Painting Game”, the exhibit runs until December 27 at the gallery that can be found at 10 Mirza Taraj opposite Dowlat St., Shariati Ave.

* Maryam Farmani is displaying her latest paintings in an exhibition at Binesh Gallery.

The exhibit named “Pasar” will run until December 22 at the gallery that can be found at 22 Khakzad Alley, Vali-e Asr Ave.

* White Line Gallery is displaying paintings by Milad Salari in an exhibition named “Portraiture”.

The exhibit will be running until December 23 at the gallery located at 22 Parvin Alley, off Jame Jam St. off Vali-e Asr Ave.

* Paintings by Javad Alimohammadi are on view in an exhibition at Shamis Gallery.

The exhibition named “Universe” will run until January 3 at the gallery located at 8 Daniali St., Andarzgu Blvd. in the Farmanieh neighborhood.

* Paintings by Pardis Shafieyon are currently on view in an exhibition at Shokuh Gallery.

Entitled “Sublime”, the exhibit will continue until December 23 at the gallery located at 19 Amir Nuri Alley, North Salimi St. off Andarzgu Blvd.

* Yalda Jamali is showcasing a collection of her latest paintings in an exhibition at Shirin Gallery.

The exhibition named “Hasmik” will run until December 25 at the gallery located at No. 5, 13th St., Karim Khan Ave.

Sculpture

* 009821 Projects Gallery is showcasing a collection of sculptures by Hadi Mohit.

The exhibition titled “Ahana” will run until December 24 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

* Sculptures by Homa Tavakkoli are currently on display in an exhibit at Jaleh Gallery.

Entitled “Out of Circle”, the exhibition runs until December 27 at the gallery located at No. 3, Noshahr Alley, Iranshahr St., Karim Khan Ave.

* An exhibition of sculptures by Minoo Mahin is currently on view in an exhibition at Dena Gallery.

The exhibition will run until December 27 at the gallery that can be found at 4 Sussan Alley off Qarani St.

