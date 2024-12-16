UNODC highlights Iran’s substantial efforts in fight against drug trafficking

TEHRAN –The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime has lauded the Iranian government for its substantial efforts and steadfast commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

On December 8, Alexander Fedulov, the UNODC Iran Country Representative, attended a high-level meeting which was held at the Drug Control Headquarters (DCHQ) on the occasion of the successful seizure of 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

During the meeting, Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi, Commander of the Iranian Border Guard, shared details of a major drug seizure in Sistan–Baluchestan Province.

On September 10, Iranian forces successfully seized 2,400 kilograms of methamphetamine. This operation underscored the relentless commitment of Iran’s border forces, who are at the forefront of combating the production and trafficking of drugs, particularly those originating in Afghanistan.

Brigadier General Goudarzi emphasized that the seizure not only reflects the escalating challenges posed by methamphetamine production in the region but also the dedication of Iran’s border guards, law enforcement, and customs officials in addressing this issue.

Fedulov, for his part, expressed his gratitude to Iranian authorities for their invaluable contributions to this global challenge.

Fedulov stressed the importance of strengthened regional cooperation, and emphasized the need for further international support to bolster collective efforts in combating drug trafficking across West Asia.

The UNODC Country Representative stated that this successful operation will be presented to the international community as a testament to Iran’s noble resolve in combating drug trafficking and its dedication to regional security.

Boosting Iran’s capacity

To enhance the operational capacity of the Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police, the UNODC has provided them with two Medical Devices, including a portable Doppler sonography, and a veterinary anesthesia machine to support drug supply reduction activities in Iran.

In this line, an event was organized at the premises of the DCHQ in Tehran, with the presence of representatives from the UNODC Iran, DCHQ, and Iranian Anti-Narcotics Police (ANP), the UNODC website announced in a press release on November 18.

Iran remains one of the major transit routes for drug trafficking from Afghanistan to European countries. UNODC has built a strong partnership with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran in several areas including the capacity building for the Iranian law enforcement forces and has been providing technical assistance to the Iranian Government in their fight against illicit trafficking of drugs and precursors.

In August, the UNODC in Iran procured and installed three X-ray Body Scanners crucial for efficiently identifying narcotic drugs concealed in the body or swallowed in three international airports of the country, namely Imam Khomeini International Airport, Gorgan International Airport, and Ahvaz International Airport.

The aim is to prevent the illegal trafficking of drugs through the air border of Iran, the UN website announced in a press release on August 7.

On August 4, the UNODC in an official ceremony handed over one X-ray Body Scanner.

The official event was organized at the Imam Khomeini International Airport, with the presence of representatives from UNODC Iran, the DCHQ, and the Anti-Narcotics Police of Iran.

The Office also provided pertinent specialized training for end users of each device, under the guidance and supervision of professional technical engineers.

Mahdi Javaheri, Director General of the International Relations Office of DCHQ, in his statements, expressed his gratitude to the UNODC for continuous support extended to the Iranian controlling entities and hoped the support will continue and increase in the future, considering the high demand for provision of controlling equipment, especially X-ray devices.

