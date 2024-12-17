Iran-China non-oil trade stands at $21.4b in 8 months

TEHRAN – The value of non-oil trade between Iran and China stood at $21.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – November 20), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari said that importing non-oil goods worth $9.9 billion from Iran, China was the first destination of Iranian products in the mentioned eight-month period.

He also announced that by exporting non-oil products valued at $11.5 billion to Iran, China was the second source of import for Iran in the first eight months of the present year.

As previously announced by the former head of the IRICA, the value of non-oil trade between Iran and China stood at $18.8 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21).

Mohammad Rezvanifar said that Iran exported non-oil commodities valued at $8.6 billion to China in the seven-month period, adding that China was the top export destination of Iran in that time span.

The official also announced that Iran has imported goods worth $10.2 billion from China in the first seven months of this year.

China was the second top source of import for Iran in the mentioned time span, he added.

In a meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu on October 15, Iranian Finance and Economic Affairs Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati emphasized the importance of implementing the memorandums of understanding (MOUs) signed between Iran and China.

In the meeting, held at the place of the ministry, the Iranian minister followed up on the negotiations that took place during the BRICS Economic Ministers' Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, stressing the importance of implementing the MOUs between the two countries.

He also considered the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee as a suitable platform for negotiations on economic, trade, and investment cooperation, and welcomed the holding of the 19th Joint Economic Committee in Tehran.

Cong Peiwu, for his part, stated that Beijing aims to expedite the implementation of the MOUs and enhance practical cooperation to deepen relations between the two countries.

Both sides also highlighted the commitment of their statesmen to comprehensive development, expressing hope that consultations between senior officials of Iran and China will continue to expand bilateral relations.

In late September, Hemmati had also met and held talks with Chinese Minister of Finance Lan Fo’an, during which the two sides emphasized the implementation of the two countries’ long-term strategic partnership plan.

Hemmati met with Fo’an on the sidelines of the 9th ministerial meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) members in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

In addition to the issues related to the cooperation of the two countries in AIIB, the two sides discussed the most important issues related to bilateral relations, especially the follow-up of the results of previous agreements.

Holding the two countries’ Joint Economic Committee meeting in the new future was another topic discussed by the two officials.

In this meeting, the ministers of the two countries emphasized that Iran and China have put a more serious and deeper implementation of the comprehensive long-term strategic plan of the two countries on their agenda and will continue this path in the official interactions of the two countries until concrete practical achievements are reached.

Also, in a meeting with Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) Head Mohammad-Ali Dehghan Dehnavi on October 28, Chinese Ambassador to Tehran Cong Peiwu emphasized that his country is willing to strengthen trade ties with Iran in all fields.

The ambassador emphasized the importance of enhancing trade cooperation between Iran and China.

He highlighted the necessity of developing trade relations across all economic sectors and expressed China's willingness to strengthen trade exchanges with Iran in every field.

Dehghan Dehnavi, for his part, emphasized that trade cooperation between Iran and China is at its highest level, adding that the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran is keen to enhance and grow constructive trade relations between the two countries.

Additionally, he highlighted that Iran's membership in regional agreements like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will facilitate trade cooperation.

Dehnavi also underscored the importance of developing bilateral ties through international exhibitions, technology transfer, and commercial advancements in the industrial and mining sectors.

It is worth mentioning that Mohammad Aghajanlou, the head of the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), was also present at the meeting and shared his insights on developing joint cooperation between Iran and China in the mining and mineral industries.

He emphasized the importance of transferring modern technologies from China to Iran, noting that this updated knowledge would enhance productivity in mining and enable the processing of mineral products with higher added value.

Moreover, he pointed out that sharing knowledge and experiences between mining experts and engineers from both countries could help improve skills and standards in the industry.

Iran and China officially signed the document for 25-year comprehensive cooperation in March 2021.

The document was signed between Iran’s former Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Back in December 2022, Iran and China finalized 16 MOUs under the framework of the two countries’ strategic 25-year agreement.

The MOUs were signed in an Iran-China comprehensive cooperation program summit which was held in Tehran on December 13 in the presence of Iran’s former First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and China’s Vice Premier Hu Chunhua.

The summit was focused on four areas explored by four committees between the two countries with the aim of paving the way for the implementation of the 25-year agreement.

Iran and China also signed 20 memoranda of understanding in the presence of the presidents of the two countries in Beijing in mid-February, 2023.

Also, a meeting between Hormozgan economic operators and Cong Peiwu, China’s Ambassador to Iran, was held on December 11 to explore opportunities for economic, cultural, and trade cooperation between the two nations.

Speaking at the meeting, Mohammadreza Safa, head of the Hormozgan Chamber of Commerce, highlighted the province’s investment potential in maritime and mining industries, saying: “We hope the challenges facing Hormozgan’s economic operators will be resolved. Our request is to facilitate visa issuance for business and tourism professionals to streamline processes.”

He emphasized the Chamber’s readiness to send trade delegations to China and welcome Chinese investors to Hormozgan.

China's Ambassador Cong Peiwu underscored the province's strategic significance for trade relations, calling Hormozgan “one of the best regions” to expand economic and investment partnerships.

“China’s economic growth, which has secured the second global ranking in recent years, benefits not only China but also other nations, including Iran,” Cong stated.

He noted that diplomatic ties, strengthened since 1971, reached a milestone with the 25-year cooperation agreement signed in 2016.

Focus on agriculture, seafood exports, and cultural collaboration

Cong highlighted the agricultural and food sectors as key areas for enhanced cooperation, stressing the potential for exporting Iranian produce, such as fruits, dried fruits, and seafood, to China.

“Chinese consumers have a strong preference for seafood, creating significant opportunities for Iranian products in the Chinese market,” he said.

Addressing educational and cultural exchanges, the envoy pointed out that Chinese universities offer favorable conditions for Iranian students, while Chinese students also show interest in studying in Iran. “The presence of Chinese students at the University of Hormozgan strengthens cultural ties,” he added.

The ambassador further emphasized maritime transportation as a vital area for cooperation, particularly through the revival of maritime trade routes known as the “Maritime Silk Road.” He described these routes as essential for bolstering sustainable trade between the two countries.

The ambassador acknowledged external pressures on China-Iran relations, asserting their resilience. “The ties between our two countries are stronger than ever. We do not support financial warfare of any kind. The future of Iran-China cooperation is bright, with economic, cultural, and trade relations as top priorities,” Cong stated.

During the meeting, the strategic capacities of Bandar Abbas and Jask were introduced as key economic hubs, with Hormozgan officials reiterating the province’s readiness to attract Chinese investors.

The discussions laid the groundwork for further initiatives to capitalize on economic, cultural, and academic opportunities between Iran and China.

MA