TEHRAN - Tabriz-based Tractor have continued their impressive start to the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), defeating Malavan away to maintain their position at the top of the table.

The team’s unbeaten away record this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite losing home games to Zob Ahan and Foolad and being knocked out of the Hazfi Cup by Gol Gohar, Tractor’s 100% away win rate has propelled them to the summit of the PGPL with 28 points.

Tractor’s dominance extends beyond the team’s collective performance. Individually, players have been setting records. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand leads the league with eight clean sheets, while Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh, Mehdi Hashemnjad, and Tomislav Strkalj share the top scorer honors with five goals each. Notably, Hosseinzadeh also leads the league in assists.

In another significant match, Sepahan defeated defending champions Persepolis 2-1, solidifying their position in second place with 27 points.

The top of the PGPL table is looking different this season. With Tractor and Sepahan performing exceptionally well, and both Tehran giants, Persepolis and Esteghlal, facing challenges, there is a real possibility that the championship trophy could leave Tehran for the first time since 2015 when Esteghlal Khuzestan claimed the title.

Tractor, Sepahan, and even Foolad Khuzestan are all emerging as strong contenders for the championship. As the season progresses, it will be fascinating to see if these teams can maintain their current form and prevent the traditional powerhouses from reclaiming their dominance.