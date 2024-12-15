Sepahan, Persepolis to renew rivalry in Iran league

TEHRAN – Sepahan football team will renew their rivalry when they will lock horn in each other on Matchweek 12 of Iran\s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

The match will be held at the Naghsh-e Jahan Stadium in Isfahan on Monday.

Both teams are currently in the top positions of the league table, making this a highly anticipated match. Sepahan are currently sitting in the second with 24 points, while Persepolis are in third place with 23 points.

This match is expected to be a close contest between two of the top teams in the league. Both teams will be looking to secure a victory to boost their chances of winning the league title.

Persepolis captains Vahid Amiri and Omid Alishah are absent due to injury and there is a difficult task ahead of the Reds to defeat powerhouses Sepahan.

Persepolis, headed by Spanish coach Juan Garrido, have been up and down this season.

There have been 82 meetings between the rivals with Persepolis coming out on top with 27 wins, while Sepahan have 21. 34 matches have been drawn affairs.