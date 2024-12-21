Iranian athlete Marian receives three-year ban for anti-doping rule violation

TEHRAN - The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) has banned Para athletics athlete Mostafa Marian of Iran for a period of three years for committing an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV), in breach of the IPC Anti-Doping Code.

The Iranian athlete returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) for metabolites of a Prohibited Substance in a urine sample provided out-of-competition on 27 Aug. as part of the IPC’s pre-Games testing program at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The substance was methasterone. Methasterone is included on the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) 2024 Prohibited List under the class S.1.1 (Anabolic Androgenic Steroids).

The athlete was provisionally suspended by the IPC on 31 Aug. 2024 pending a resolution of his case.

The athlete accepted the commission of the ADRV and the consequences proposed by the IPC. As a result of his violation, the athlete will be ineligible for competition and other sporting activities (other than authorized anti-doping education or rehabilitation programs) for three years from 31 Aug. 2024 to 30 Aug. 2027.