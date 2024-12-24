Natural gas output reaches 865 mcm per day

TEHRAN - Iran has increased its daily production of sweet gas to 865 million cubic meters, exceeding the Ministry of Oil’s daily delivery target of 845 million cubic meters, according to Mohammadreza Jolaei, Director of Production Coordination and Supervision at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC).

The country is also producing over one billion cubic meters of rich gas per day, ISNA reported.

Speaking during a media tour of the South Pars Gas Complex, Jolaei emphasized the vital role of the complex, which currently provides 70 percent of Iran’s gas supply, saying: “Of the 850-860 million cubic meters of gas injected daily into the national grid, approximately 590 million cubic meters originate from South Pars.”

In addition to gas, the complex produces 700,000 barrels of gas condensates, 20,000 tons of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), 1,500 tons of sulfur, and 5,000 to 6,000 tons of ethane daily. These outputs underscore the complex’s significance to Iran’s energy and petrochemical sectors. The gas produced at South Pars is equivalent to 3.5 million barrels of crude oil, further highlighting its strategic importance.

EF/MA