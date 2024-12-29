Muscat Nights Festival launched with Iranian artist participation

TEHRAN- Artists from Iran are currently showcasing their talents at the Muscat Nights Festival, taking place at the Qurum Park Amphitheater in Muscat, Oman.

The participation of Iranian artists in this grand cultural and recreational festival has been organized through the collaborative efforts of the Cultural Attaché of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Oman and the Municipality of Muscat, ISNA reported on Sunday.

Eight Iranian artists are representing a diverse range of artistic fields, including enamel, inlaid work, kilim weaving, pottery, silk weaving, wood inlay, jewelry, as well as saffron and food production, the report added.

Moreover, nine more booths have been set up for Iranian artists residing in Oman, showcasing traditional calligraphy, miniature painting, wickerwork, fabric design, and traditional cuisine.

This festival is open to the public every day, offering an exciting array of cultural activities, including music performances, theater, poetry nights, one-day sports competitions with awards, and demonstrations from various countries.

The Muscat Nights Festival is a vibrant cultural and entertainment event held in multiple locations across Oman, including Qurum Natural Park, and will continue until January 21.

