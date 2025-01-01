10 dead, 30 injured after car plows into a crowd in New Orleans

A driver in a pickup truck who officials said was “hell-bent on carnage” sped through a crowd of pedestrians in New Orleans’ bustling French Quarter district, killing 10 and injuring 30 revelers early on New Year’s Day.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. along Bourbon Street, known worldwide as one of the largest destinations for New Year’s Eve parties, AP reported.

At a news conference, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the killings as a “terrorist attack” and the city’s police chief said the act was clearly intentional. But an assistant FBI agent in charge declared that is was “not a terrorist event.” The news conference ended before authorities could reconcile the two characterizations.