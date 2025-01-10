Sports events in Tehran canceled due to air pollution

TEHRAN – All sports events on Saturday in Tehran have been postponed due to air pollution.

The decision has been made by the Tehran Air Pollution Emergency Committee to protect public health during the peak of pollution.

The Iranian capital and several other cities have been hit by severe air pollution over the past two months, forcing schools and universities to rely on remote leading.

According to Tehran’s pollution control authority, air quality index (AQI) has reached an unhealthy level.