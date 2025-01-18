NIGC delivers 149 mcm of gas to power plants amid cold wave

TEHRAN – The National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) announced that on Thursday, January 16, the company delivered 149 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to the country’s power plants.

According to a Friday report from the Oil Ministry, amid a new wave of cold weather across Iran, 149 million cubic meters of gas were supplied to power plants.

This volume of gas delivery plays a critical role in maintaining the stability of the electricity grid during the winter, when gas consumption typically rises.

Forecasts indicate that temperatures will continue to drop in the coming days. Citizens are urged to manage their energy consumption to help ensure the stability of gas and electricity networks.

The Iran Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (Tavanir) recently issued a statement expressing gratitude to the public for their cooperation in optimizing energy use. The statement emphasized that maintaining indoor temperatures between 18°C and 21°C, along with turning off unnecessary lights and high-energy-consuming appliances, can ensure electricity supply for all consumers.

Over the past 24 hours, the country’s total gas consumption reached 867 mcm, with residential and commercial sectors accounting for 69 percent of the total.

The residential, commercial, and small industrial sectors consumed 599 mcm of gas during this period, an 11 percent increase compared to the same time last year.

EF/MA