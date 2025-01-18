Sobh Media Festival condoles martyrdom of Palestinian journalist Ahmed Hisham Abu Al-Rous

TEHRAN-The 3rd Sobh Media Festival secretariat has issued a statement on the occasion of the martyrdom of the Palestinian journalist Ahmed Hisham Abu Al-Rous, who was the winner of the Palestine Special Citizen Journalist Award at the 2nd edition of the event.

Abu Al-Rous was martyred in Zionist shelling of the al-Nuseirat camp in the central Gaza Strip on Wednesday, just moments before the ceasefire deal was announced.

The statement posted on the festival website reads, “Ahmed Hisham Abu Al-Rous was among the ones that moved to the land of light and glory. Throughout the unequal war and undeniable genocide of the occupying regime against the oppressed people of Gaza, as a passionate and motivated young man, he endeavored to reflect the sufferings of the people who stood up against all the shameless atrocities and crimes of the Zionists and gave ‘resistance’ a new meaning”.

“He dedicated his dear life to the Palestinian cause and the liberation of his nation and homeland from the occupation of the blood-thirsty Zionists. He was presented with the Palestine Special Citizen Journalist Award at the 2nd Sobh International Media Festival, which was held less than a year ago, for documenting and bringing global attention to the iconic Palestinian grandfather, Khaled Nabhan, who called his beloved granddaughter Reem, the ‘Soul of the Soul’. The award means that the ‘narrative’ of resistance is as effective as the ‘resistance’ and a sharp blade that never stops tearing and severing the roots of lies, distortions, and deliberate silence of the child-killing pro-Zionist media during the longest period of attacks on Gaza,” it continued.

Local sources reported that Abu Al-Rous, along with his brother Mohamed and three others, was killed when a Zionist drone targeted his vehicle near Muscat School in Camp 2, south of al-Nuseirat. The attack resulted in the deaths of five individuals, including the journalist, and left six others injured. Abu Al-Rous was covering the escalating situation in Gaza when the deadly attack occurred.

Abu Al-Rous, known for his charitable work and providing aid to displaced families in Gaza during the ongoing aggression on Gaza, had been a vocal advocate for the people of Gaza throughout the war.

The relentless persecution of journalists by the Zionist forces continues to be a violation of international law, aiming to silence those documenting the brutal reality in Gaza for the world.

The Sobh International Media Festival was inaugurated in 2023 with the objective of facilitating connections between a heterogeneous group of international program producers and fostering constructive interactions among them. This initiative is designed to influence the trajectory of global media trends.

The festival aims to acknowledge and celebrate the contributions of gifted individuals engaged in media pursuits, facilitating avenues for them to advance their artistic endeavors and innovation. The objective is to establish a robust and influential international media presence. Through educational initiatives, including workshops and seminars, it seeks to provide artists with exposure to a variety of media, thereby broadening their perspectives and encouraging.

It is dedicated to the examination of the nexus between media and the New World Order. In this context, the festival will investigate the significance of local and regional identities, spirituality, family values, and resistance discourse in the face of hegemonic powers.

SS/SAB

