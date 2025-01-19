PGPL: Second part of the season kicks off Monday

TEHRAN - The second half of the Iranian Persian Gulf Pro League (PGPL) is set to kick off on Monday, following a tumultuous first half marked by a staggering number of coaching changes.

An astonishing seven of the league's 16 teams have already parted ways with their managers, highlighting a trend of instability and hasty decision-making among club managements.

Defending champions Persepolis, who started the season under the guidance of Juan Carlos Garrido, experienced a mid-season slump and subsequently parted ways with the Spanish coach. The Reds currently sit in third place and will face off against Zob Ahan on Tuesday, with interim coach Karim Bagheri still at the helm as the club continue their search for a permanent replacement.

Esteghlal, one of Iran's most decorated clubs, have endured their worst start to a league season in history, amassing just 18 points from 15 matches. South African coach Pitso Mosimane faces a daunting task in reviving the Blues, who will host struggling side Shams Azar on Monday at the Azadi Stadium. The match will see former Esteghlal goalkeeper Mehdi Rahmati return to his old stomping ground as the manager of Shams Azar.

Tractor, led by former Iran national team coach Dragan Skocic, have been the surprise package of the season. With 32 points, they sit atop the table thanks to a superior goal difference over their closest rivals, Sepahan. Both teams have maintained unbeaten away records.

Meanwhile, Sepahan, under the guidance of French coach Patrice Carteron, are also in contention for the title. The Isfahan-based club recently defeated Persepolis to lift the Iranian Super Cup and will be looking to carry that momentum into the second half of the season.

Foolad, coached by former Persepolis boss Yahya Golmohammadi, are another team in the mix. Golmohammadi has a proven track record of success in the Iranian league and is aiming to replicate his previous triumphs with Foolad.

At the bottom of the table, Havadar, who have also made a recent coaching change, are the prime candidates for relegation with just eight points. Shams Azar and Kheybar are also in danger of dropping down a division. The match between Kheybar and Havadar on Monday could prove to be a crucial six-pointer in the battle to avoid relegation.