Tractor, Sepahan victorious in PGPL

TEHRAN – Tractor and Sepahan maintained their positions at the top of the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) with victories over their rivals on Tuesday.

In Tabriz, Tractor defeated Mes 5-1. Amirhossein Hosseinzadeh opened the scoring for the hosts in the 34th minute, followed by Tomislav Strkalj, who made it 2-0 five minutes later. Mehdi Hasheminejad scored Tractor’s third goal just one minute into the second half. Mes pulled a goal back in the 67th minute with a strike from Reza Jabireh.

Sajjad Ashouri and Danial Esmaeilifar sealed the match with two goals in the 83rd and 85th minutes, wrapping up a 5-1 win for the leaders.

In Yazd, Sepahan secured a late 2-1 victory over Chadormalou. Sepahan defender Mohammad Daneshgar gave the visiting team the lead in the 79th minute, but Ali Kamali equalized in added time. With time running out, Mohammadmehdi Mohebbi scored the winner for Sepahan.

Persepolis were held to a goalless draw against 10-man Zob Ahan in Isfahan. Zob Ahan midfielder Hasan Shoushtari was shown his second yellow card in the 37th minute.

Foolad earned a late win over Nassaji in Ahvaz, thanls to Mohammad Askari’s 84th-minute goal.