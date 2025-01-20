Esteghlal suffer home loss against struggling Shams Azar: PGPL

TEHRAN – Esteghlal football team lost to Shams Azar 1-0 in 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL) here on Monday.

Amir Shabani scored the winner at the Azadi Stadium in the 64th minute.

Earlier in the day, Gol Gohar defeated nine-man Malavan 1-0, Kheybar beat Havadar 2-0 and Aluminum were held to a 1-1 draw by Esteghlal Khuzestan.

On Tuesday, PGPL leaders Tractor will host Mes, Sepahan are scheduled to meet Chadormalou, Foolad will host Nassaji and Persepolis face Zob Ahan in Isfahan.