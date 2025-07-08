YouTube bans Tehran Times channel 

TEHRAN - YouTube has restricted Tehran Times' access to its account, claiming its videos are "supporting terrorism" whilst it was showing aftermath of Iran's retaliation against Israeli regime's aggression.

During the 12-day war, Tehran Times became one of the main sources for English speaking audience to find the narratives of Iranian side. Throughout this period, not only did its website attract a wide range of viewers, but its accounts on X, Instagram, and YouTube also experienced significant traffic.

On the latest attempt of supporting the genocidal regime of Israel, YouTube has restricted Tehran Times from accessing its account to shut down yet another truth voice about Israelis' aggressions and slaughtering of innocent men, women and children not only in Iran but in other parts of West Asia.

This comes at a time when Israelis have been killing innocent people of Gaza, displacing them and cutting aids from arriving in the Gaza Strip for 21 months, where more than 57,000 people have been killed in Gaza, about a 1000 in Iran and a lot more in Lebanon, Syria and Yemen as well.

Genocide-supporting social media has deleted contents that were questioning Israelis legitimacy and its existence, in the past without any other explanation other than "It supports terrorism".