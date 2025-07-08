Iran says no talks scheduled with US 

TEHRAN – Iran has flatly denied claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that nuclear negotiations are back on the table.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei asserted that Iran has made absolutely no requests to the U.S. for any such meeting, shooting down Trump's lie about a meeting supposedly planned in Oslo. "They want to talk," Trump had claimed while speaking to reporters on Monday night.

Iran and the U.S. were scheduled to meet for a sixth round of indirect nuclear talks back in June, before Israel, backed by Washington, launched a war against the country, essentially squandering any opportunity for a diplomatic solution. The war that lasted for 12 days resulted in the martyrdom of at least 1,060 Iranians and heavy damage to Iran’s nuclear sites.

In a recent interview, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said the American side had promised that no war would emerge while the two countries are engaging in negotiations. He said Iran is always open to dialogue, but currently finds it extremely difficult to trust Washington again.



