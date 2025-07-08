IRIB initiates intl. action against Zionist regime’s attack on national media  

TEHRAN – The legal department of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) is actively pursuing legal measures regarding the Zionist regime’s attack on the state media headquarters in Tehran.

Some measures have been taken by this department during the 12-day war, and efforts are underway to compensate for the damages, Mehr quoted the IRIB legal deputy as saying on Tuesday.

Continuing its unjust and brutal attacks, the Israeli regime targeted the IRIB building on June 16, resulting in the death and injury of several journalists and staff members.

The Israeli regime bombed the main building of IRIB while journalists were still in the complex covering the ongoing Iran-Israel war that began with the regime’s unprovoked aggression in the early hours of June 13.

“This department is actively pursuing legal measures regarding the Zionist regime’s attack on the building and the compensation for damages inflicted on the national media. Correspondence has also been made in this regard,” Ahmad Heidari explained.

He condemned the Zionist regime’s assault on the building, emphasizing: “Such actions violate international laws, human rights, and media rights. We have submitted our documentation to international legal authorities. International treaties place significant emphasis on this matter, with stringent laws and regulations.”

According to the UN General Assembly, based on the UN Charter and all international conventions, during wartime, national media and journalists must be protected at all costs, he added.

“Any attack or violation against journalists or media outlets is explicitly considered a war crime under all legal frameworks. When such crimes are identified, reputable international bodies and involved parties are obliged to hold the perpetrators accountable through legal proceedings.”

He also mentioned that, to ensure that parliamentary representatives are closely informed about the Zionist regime’s crimes against IRIB, members of the Cultural Commission of the Iranian Parliament visited the destroyed building and the News Channel’s studio. During these visits, they expressed their readiness to support IRIB and enhance its media authority. Several other MPs have also requested separate visits to the building, some of which have already been scheduled and conducted.

“Moreover, approximately 60 MPs participated in special programs on IRIB during the 12-day war. Due to the country’s exceptional conditions, communication channels between the media and MPs were temporarily disrupted, and in some cases, telephone contact was impossible. However, through coordinated efforts by the Legal and Parliamentary Department, MPs were invited to participate via alternative means, such as through their offices or contacts, ensuring their presence was broadcast live and their voices heard on national media,” he concluded.

SAB/

