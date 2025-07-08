“The Last of the Whale Shark” wins award at SCO film festival 

TEHRAN – In the inaugural edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Film Festival, Iranian filmmaker Ramtin Balef’s documentary “The Last of the Whale Shark” received the festival’s Special Jury Award.

The festival was held from July 3 to 7 in Yongchuan district of Chongqing, in China, following the BRICS Summit and the first Asian Countries Meeting, Mehr reported on Tuesday.

“The Last of the Whale Shark” follows the journey of a whale shark in search of its soul mate in the ocean.

Iranian films "The Orange Forest" directed by Arman Khansarian, “No Prior Appointment” by Behrouz Shoaibi and “In the Arms of the Tree” by Babak Khajepasha were also on screen at the festival.

Organized by the China Film Administration and Chongqing’s municipal government, the festival aims to enhance people-to-people exchanges among SCO member countries.

Under the theme "Technology & Film · Charm of the SCO," the five-day event showcased a vibrant blend of cultural exchange, technological innovation, and cinematic excellence.

The festival featured a variety of activities, including forums on international cooperation, exhibitions highlighting cutting-edge technologies, tourism initiatives, and spectacular drone light shows.

This year also marked significant milestones—the 130th anniversary of world cinema and the 120th anniversary of Chinese cinema—underscoring the festival’s importance as a cultural platform. Alongside the SCO Summit, the SCO Film Festival serves as a vital event for storytelling, fostering collaboration, and promoting mutual understanding among participating nations.

It featured 11 main activities, including screenings, forums, a film technology expo, and a gala concert. Awards were presented in ten categories, such as Best Film and Best Director.

In total, 27 films from SCO countries were submitted, with a carefully selected lineup being screened throughout the festival.

