TEHRAN - Nestled in the breathtaking landscapes of Kalat county in Khorasan Razavi province, northeast Iran, Qasr-e Khorshid, also known as the Sun Palace, invites travelers to explore a fascinating blend of history, art, and architecture.

This awe-inspiring 18th-century monument, originally envisioned as a residence and treasure storehouse for Nader Shah Afshar, is a masterpiece that reflects a glimpse of Persia’s imperial past.

Often called the “Napoleon of Persia,” Nader Shah was one of Persia’s most famed rulers, reigning over an empire that stretched from northern India to the Caucasus Mountains. Qasr-e Khorshid, with its 20-meter-high fluted cylindrical tower and octagonal platform, serves as a lasting testament to his ambition and vision.

The Sun Palace is a harmonious fusion of Iranian and Indian architectural styles, showcasing intricate designs and exquisite craftsmanship. The palace’s facade, made of brown stone adorned with carved floral motifs, captivates visitors at first sight. Step inside to marvel at the ornate stucco work, gilded decorations, and paintings that once graced the living quarters of the royal family.

The first two levels of the palace combine Persian and Indian influences, while the cylindrical tower on the roof once housed Nader Shah and his family. A garden setting resembles that tradition of Persian gardens with fountains, pools, and streams that enhance its serene ambiance.

Today, Qasr-e Khorshid has been transformed into an anthropology museum, allowing visitors to delve into the rich history of the region. The palace also offers a glimpse into Nader Shah’s storied life and legacy, from his rise as a military genius to his tragic downfall.

Local legends say the palace was named after Khorshid, one of Nader Shah’s wives. Despite its grandeur, the monument remains unfinished, likely due to the political turmoil that followed Nader Shah’s sudden death.

Why visit Qasr-e Khorshid?

Qasr-e Khorshid is more than a historical site; it’s a journey through time, art, and culture. Whether you’re captivated by its architectural beauty, intrigued by its historical significance, or simply seeking a peaceful escape in a picturesque setting, the Sun Palace promises an unforgettable experience.

Napoleon of Persia!

Born Nader Qoli Beg, Nader created an Iranian empire that stretched from the Indus River to the Caucasus Mountains. He is widely considered one of the most powerful rulers in the history of the nation. He assumed power when a period of chaos overwhelmed Iran.

Nader endeavored to reunite the Persian realm while repelling invaders. He is sometimes referred to as the Napoleon of Persia or the Second Alexander.

According to Encyclopedia Britannica, Nader Qoli Beg had an obscure beginning in the Turkish Afshar tribe, which was loyal to the Safavid shahs of Iran. After serving under a local chieftain, Nader formed and led a band of robbers, showing marked powers of leadership.

With the navy he proceeded to build, Nader Shah was able not only to take Bahrain from the Arabs but also to invade and conquer Oman. In February 1739, after capturing several cities of the Mughal Empire of northern India, he moved against the main Mughal armies at Karnal, India. He won the battle and entered Delhi, returning to Iran with vast amounts of loot, including the fabulous Peacock Throne and the Koh-e-Noor Diamond. He then attacked the Uzbeks around the cities of Bukhara and Khiva; his empire had reached its furthest expansion and rivaled the territorial extent of the ancient Iranian empire.

