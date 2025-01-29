Israel says troops will remain in Jenin after ongoing raid 

Israel ramped up a deadly assault on the occupied West Bank shortly after launching war on Gaza in October 2023.

The death toll from Israel’s military campaign in the West Bank reached 884 after its troops killed a young Palestinian man on Tuesday.

The Israeli army has killed 884 Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 2023 Ayman Naji, 23, was killed during a raid, in the suburb of Irtah, south of Tulkarem.

The Israeli army is also pressing ahead with a major offensive in Jenin which began more than a week ago. The offensive expanded to Tulkarem four days ago.

Israel’s war minister Israel Katz said on Wednesday that the regime’s forces will remain in the Jenin refugee camp after the ongoing raid there concludes.

“The Jenin refugee camp will not return to what it was – after the operation is completed…,” he said.

The death toll from Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza which began on October 7, 2023, has also surpassed 47,400. Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire earlier this month which went into effect on January 19.