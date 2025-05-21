Israel fires at diplomats in Jenin, EU condemns the move

Israeli forces opened fire near a convoy of foreign diplomats at the entrance of Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, drawing widespread condemnation and calls for accountability.

According to Ahmed al-Deek, an aide to the Palestinian foreign minister, the Israeli military fired warning shots to intimidate the delegation and deter them from entering the camp, which has been under Israeli siege since January 21.

The diplomatic delegation—comprising 35 ambassadors and representatives from countries including Egypt, Jordan, China, the EU, Russia, France, the UK, and others—was visiting Jenin to witness firsthand the ongoing Israeli military operations. The Palestinian Foreign Ministry had organized the visit following a similar diplomatic tour of Tulkarem last week.

The European Union’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, condemned the incident, urging Israel to conduct a full investigation and ensure accountability. “Any threats on diplomats’ lives are unacceptable,” she stated, noting Israel’s obligations under the Vienna Convention to protect foreign envoys. A Western diplomat described the event as “a serious incident,” rejecting the Israeli military’s apology that labeled the episode as merely an “inconvenience.”

In a statement, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas called the incident a “manifestation of the occupying regime’s arrogance,” and a flagrant violation of international law. Hamas warned that Israel’s continued assaults on Jenin, Tulkarem, and Nablus are part of a broader strategy to annex land and displace Palestinians, but affirmed that the steadfast resistance would ultimately defeat these goals.