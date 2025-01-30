Israeli female soldier, civilian released in Gaza as part of ceasefire deal

An Israeli female soldier and a civilian held in Gaza were released on Thursday in the third phase of a ceasefire and captive exchange deal between Israel and Hamas.

Agam Berger, the 20-year-old soldier, was released as she emerged from under the rubble at the Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza that has repeatedly been targeted by Israeli forces since it launched its war on Gaza in October 2023.

Later on Thursday, an Israeli female civilian, Arbel Yehoud, was released outside of what used to be the house of former Hamas political chief Yahya Sinwar in the southern city of Khan Younis.

A total of eight captives are scheduled to be released in Gaza Thursday. In return, Israel is due to release 110 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Khan Younis, said people were gathering at the location in Khan Younis for the potential release of captives.

“Thousands of civilians – children, women, elderly people – are here to witness the scene,” he said. “Dozens of fighters [from both Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad] are lined up in the area, as they prepared for the arrival of the Israeli captives along with the Red Cross. They are trying to control the situation on the ground and organize the exchange. Hamas fighters are on the rooftop of the house. Other onlookers are on the rooftops of nearby buildings.”

Last Saturday, Hamas released four female Israeli soldiers held in Gaza and 200 Palestinians were released from Israeli jails as part of the agreement that halted more than 15 months of war.