Hezbollah condemns Israel’s “dangerous violation, blatant aggression"

Two people were killed in an Israeli strike in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley area, the Lebanese health ministry said on Friday, after the Israeli military said it had struck several Hezbollah targets overnight in the Bekaa Valley and along the Syrian-Lebanese border, Reuters reported.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that the targets included a facility used for underground weapons development and another linked to arms smuggling into Lebanon from neighboring Syria.

The regime, however, failed to provide any evidence to back up its claim.

Hezbollah official Ibrahim Moussawi condemned the air raids, calling them "a very dangerous violation and a blatant and explicit aggression" and called on the Lebanese state to halt Israel's attacks.

The strikes were the latest by Israel in Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement reached in late November between Israel and Hezbollah that ended more than a year of fighting between the two sides.

