Rainfall drops by over 50% since mid-September

TEHRAN—From the beginning of the current water year (September 23, 2024) to January 30, 50.5 mm of rainfall has been recorded in the country, a 51.1 percent decrease from the long-term average of 103.2 mm, according to the Metrological Organization.

The latest data shows that over the last week, which ended on January 30, the country received a total of 3.6 mm of rain, indicating a 51.7 percent decrease compared to 7.5 mm in the long term, ISNA reported.

From the beginning of the 11th Iranian month (January 20) till January 30, about 4.6 mm of rainfall was recorded in the country, showing a 61.3 percent decrease compared to 11.8 mm received in the long term.

From the start of the winter till January 30, the recorded rainfall amounted to 16.6 mm, which is 62.5 percent less than the normal amount, 44.2 percent.

Mazandaran is the only province that has had more rainfall (306.5 mm) compared to the long-term average (291.4), experiencing a 5.2 mm increase.

Rainfall in other provinces has been less than normal, Kohgiluyeh–Boyerahmad province has recorded the lowest amount of rainfall, receiving 78.8 percent less rain than normal.

Tehran province is one of the provinces that has faced a significant decline in precipitation. Tehran’s long-term average rainfall stands at 111.5 mm, while in the current water year, it has only received an average of 67.1 mm, which indicates a 39.8% decrease.

According to Metrological Organization, from January 6 to February 18, the average precipitation is forecast to be normal and less than normal.

Over 250 mm rain in previous water year

The previous water year (September 22, 2023 – September 22, 2024) came to an end with receiving 252.7 mm of precipitation, showing a 19 percent increase compared to the year before.

Due to successive years of drought, the increase in rainfall amounts did not compensate water deficit in the country, some provinces are suffering from water shortage, IRNA reported.

MT/MG