Iran fall short to Germany at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup
TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by Germany 8-3 at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on Tuesday.
Team Melli are scheduled to play Malaysia on Wednesday.
Iran had defeated Argentina 5-3 on Monday in their opening match.
The top eight teams from across the three pools (the top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams) will go through to the quarter-finals.
The remaining teams will play in the 9th-12th position playoffs.
An added incentive is that a top 6-finish for an African team earns the continent an additional spot at the 2029 Indoor World Cup.
Groups:
Pool A: Austria, South Africa, Poland, Croatia
Pool B: Iran, Argentina, Germany, Malaysia
Pool C: Belgium, Australia, Namibia, Trinidad & Tobago
The competition is being held in Porec, Croatia from Feb. 3 to 9.
