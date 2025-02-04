Iran fall short to Germany at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran were defeated by Germany 8-3 at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on Tuesday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Malaysia on Wednesday.

Iran had defeated Argentina 5-3 on Monday in their opening match.

The top eight teams from across the three pools (the top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams) will go through to the quarter-finals.

The remaining teams will play in the 9th-12th position playoffs.

An added incentive is that a top 6-finish for an African team earns the continent an additional spot at the 2029 Indoor World Cup.

Groups:

Pool A: Austria, South Africa, Poland, Croatia

Pool B: Iran, Argentina, Germany, Malaysia

Pool C: Belgium, Australia, Namibia, Trinidad & Tobago

The competition is being held in Porec, Croatia from Feb. 3 to 9.