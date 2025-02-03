Iran start 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on high

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Argentina 5-3 in their opening match of the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup on Monday.

Team Melli are scheduled to play Germany and Malaysia on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

The top eight teams from across the three pools (the top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams) will go through to the quarter-finals.

The remaining teams will play in the 9th-12th position playoffs.



An added incentive is that a top 6-finish for an African team earns the continent an additional spot at the 2029 Indoor World Cup.

Groups:

Pool A: Austria, South Africa, Poland, Croatia



Pool B: Iran, Argentina, Germany, Malaysia



Pool C: Belgium, Australia, Namibia, Trinidad & Tobago

The competition is being held in Porec, Croatia from Feb. 3 to 9.