Iran beat Malaysia at 2025 FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Malaysia at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Wednesday night.

Team Melli had defeated Argentina 5-3 on Monday in their opening match and were defeated by Germany 8-3 a day later.

The top eight teams from across the three pools (the top two in each group, plus the two best third-placed teams) went through to the quarter-finals.

The remaining teams will play in the 9th-12th position playoffs.

An added incentive is that a top 6-finish for an African team earns the continent an additional spot at the 2029 Indoor World Cup.