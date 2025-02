TEHRAN - Iran defeated Namibia 5-4 on Sunday to finish in seventh place at the 2025 Men's FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup.

Team Melli lost to Poland 9-1 on Saturday.

Iran defeated Argentina 5-3, Malaysia 3-0, and Namibia 5-4, and lost to Germany 8-3, South Africa 6-0 and Poland 9-1.

The competition is being held in Porec, Croatia.