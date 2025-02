TEHRAN – Iran’s women’s football team will meet Puerto Rico in two friendly matches next week.

Team Melli Banovan will first play Puerto Rico on Feb. 23 in Istanbul, Turkey and play the team three days later.

The friendlies will be held as part of preparation for the 2026 AFC Women's Asian Cup qualification.

Maryam Azmoun, Iran’s women head coach, has called up 20 players to the team.