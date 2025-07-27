Persepolis complete signing of Abarghouei

TEHRAN – Iran Persepolis football club have completed the signing of center-back Hossein Abarghouei from Kheybar.

The club recently parted ways with Giorgi Gvelesiani and Farshad Faraji and were in search of a new defender to strengthen their backline.

The 29-year-old defender began his professional career with Gostaresh Foolad in 2017 and has also played for Machine Sazi, Oghab, and Shams Azar.

Abarghouei has signed a three-year contract with Persepolis for an undisclosed fee.

“My dream has come true. I have been a Persepolis fan since I was a child, and I am here to help my beloved team,” Abarghouei said.