Agriculture sector grows 3.2% in a year, trade balance improves by $3b

TEHRAN - Iran's agriculture sector recorded a 3.2 percent growth in the Iranian calendar year ending March 2025, with agricultural exports rising by 32 percent and the sector’s trade balance improving by $3.0 billion, Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh said.

According to the Agriculture Ministry, Nouri emphasized the importance of domestic food production and food security, particularly during times of crisis.

He cited the recent 12-day war involving Israel as a reminder of the strategic importance of self-sufficiency in food, noting that Iran’s population was able to remain calm throughout the conflict.

Referring to food shortages in Gaza caused by Israeli military operations, Nouri said such crises highlight the risks of dependence on foreign supply chains.

“The idea that there is an abundance of food globally is nothing but an illusion. Every country today must work toward securing its own food supply,” he said.

The minister also addressed Iran’s water crisis, identifying the provision of potable water as the country's top priority.

He urged government organizations across provinces to collaborate at local levels to ensure water access and emphasized the need to reduce consumption in both administrative and personal settings.

Acknowledging criticism over water use in agriculture, Nouri said efforts are underway to improve efficiency in the sector.

“While some of the criticism is valid, we must also recognize that agriculture plays a key role in securing the nation’s food supply and should not be blamed for all existing problems,” he said.

He called on ministry officials to provide accurate, technical reports to relevant bodies and defend domestic production against unqualified criticism, especially amid challenges such as climate change and falling rainfall.

Nouri noted that agriculture's share in Iran’s broader economy rose from 6.7 percent to over 7.0 percent, representing a 5.6 percent increase.

He reiterated the 3.2 percent growth in the sector by the end of the Iranian year and the 32 percent surge in exports, which contributed to a $3.0 billion improvement in the agricultural trade balance.

“Our duty is to ensure that the achievements of the agriculture sector are not overshadowed by broader national crises. While some advocate for increased imports and foreign dependence, our focus remains on ensuring food security through domestic production,” he said.

EF/MA