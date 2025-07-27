Iran’s new ambassador to China presents credentials to President Xi

TEHRAN – Iran’s newly appointed ambassador to China, Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli, officially presented his letter of credence to Chinese President Xi Jinping during a formal ceremony held Friday in Beijing.

The event, which brought together newly arrived envoys from various countries, marked the official start of Rahmani Fazli’s diplomatic mission in China.

In remarks following the ceremony, President Xi welcomed the new ambassadors and encouraged them to extend their best wishes to the leaders and people of their home countries. He expressed hope that the diplomats, through a deep and comprehensive understanding of China, would play a constructive role in deepening bilateral ties and expanding China’s global engagement.

Highlighting China’s commitment to international cooperation, President Xi said Beijing is ready to pursue broad-based collaboration with other nations based on mutual respect, equality, and shared interests. He added that China seeks to enhance exchanges across various fields, open its vast domestic market to the world, and contribute to global economic growth.