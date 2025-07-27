TEDPIX loses 13,700 points on Sunday

TEHRAN- TEDPIX, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), dropped 13,796 points to 2.811 million on Sunday, which is the second day of the Iranian calendar week.

TSE is one of the four Iranian stock exchanges, and the most important one. The other three ones are Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran’s over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).

The head of the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO) has said that the capital market’s share in the national financing system is going to increase to 50 percent over the next five years, positioning it as a key engine of economic activity, employment, and industrial growth.

Hojatollah Seyedi said the organization’s 14th development plan includes targeted measures to stimulate production, starting with fiscal incentives embedded in the national budget.

MA