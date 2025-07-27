Jahanbakhsh a candidate to join Sparta Rotterdam

TEHRAN - Alireza Jahanbakhsh, the 31-year-old Iranian winger, who left sc Heerenveen after his contract expired, is a candidate to join Sparta Rotterdam.

Following Mitchell van Bergen’s departure, the Eredivisie side ar searching for a replacement.

Jahanbakhsh lost his starting position following the appointment of coach Robin Veldman, suffered an injury, and missed the end of the season.

Although Jahanbakhsh initially considered moving abroad last year, his application for a Dutch passport at the time convinced him to stay in the Eredivisie.

At present, there is little concrete interest from foreign clubs, partly due to his injury. This may result in him signing with a new club at the last moment or deciding to remain in the Netherlands.

A return to sc Heerenveen remains an option despite limited playing time toward the end of the season, given Jahanbakhsh’s experience and skills.

The Keuken Kampioen Divisie (second division) also presents opportunities. RKC Waalwijk, which was relegated and aims to strengthen their squad, could benefit from an experienced winger like Jahanbakhsh following the departure of star player Richonell Margaret. At RKC, he would almost certainly secure a regular place in the starting lineup, giving him the chance to play a key role weekly, although a move to a lower division might seem less appealing, voetbal.headliner.nl reported.

In summary, Jahanbakhsh is in an uncertain phase with options in both the Eredivisie and Keuken Kampioen Divisie, while opportunities abroad are currently limited.

His next step will depend on offers he receives and his desire for regular playing time.