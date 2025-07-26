Iranian, Afghan women artists showcase unity at Tehran art exhibition

TEHRAN – The ECO Cultural Institute in Tehran is hosting a group painting and calligraphy exhibition titled "Voices in Color," showcasing the artistic talents of 24 women from Iran and Afghanistan.

The event, being held at the Institute’s Diplomatic Conference Hall, was inaugurated on Thursday and will run until July 30, attracting art enthusiasts and cultural aficionados alike.

The opening ceremony was graced by prominent figures, including Professor Seyyed Zia Qasemi, a renowned Afghan poet and scholar, and Fahimeh Dehghan, a distinguished Iranian poet, both of whom shared their poetic compositions to enrich the cultural atmosphere.

The event was attended by Asad Majeed Khan, Secretary-General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), emphasizing the importance of regional cooperation through cultural exchange.

The ceremony also featured a poetry reading session with speeches from key cultural figures. Saad Khan, President of the ECO Cultural Institute, delivered remarks emphasizing the vital role of female artists in fostering regional unity and cultural dialogue. “Art transcends borders; it is the shared language of women across the ECO region, building bridges of understanding, peace, and friendship,” he stated.

Esteemed historian and cultural researcher Jafar Shiralinia highlighted the significance of women’s contributions to the arts, underscoring their influence in shaping the region’s cultural landscape.

The exhibition brought together diverse works of painting and calligraphy created by women affiliated with the Qalam Moo organization, reflecting themes of identity, heritage, and regional unity.

Throughout the week, visitors can explore a vibrant collection of artworks that exemplify creativity and resilience. The exhibition is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the ECO Cultural Institute, located at No. 10, Movahed Danesh Street, Bagher Al-Namar Alley, in Tehran.

This event underscores the enduring power of art as a universal language and highlights the vital role of women artists in promoting peace and cultural understanding within the ECO region.

Iran has long served as a refuge for Afghan writers, poets, and artists seeking safety and freedom to express their creativity. Many talented Afghan intellectuals have found sanctuary within Iran's borders, where they continue to contribute to the cultural and literary landscape while preserving their rich heritage.

The deep historical, religious, and linguistic ties between Iran and Afghanistan foster a strong sense of brotherhood and cooperation, strengthening their cultural connections. This mutual relationship not only provides a safe haven for Afghan artists but also enriches Iran’s diverse artistic scene, creating a vibrant exchange of ideas, literature, and traditions that benefits both nations and reinforces their enduring bond.

