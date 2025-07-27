Loading, unloading of goods up 13% at west Hormozgan ports

TEHRAN – As announced by a provincial official, the loading and unloading of goods at the ports of the west of Hormozgan province, in the south of Iran, rose 13 percent during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-June 21), as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

Morteza Salari, the director-general of Ports and Maritime Department of the west of Hormozgan, said that 3,302,462 million tons of oil and non-oil commodities were loaded and unloaded at the mentioned ports during the three-month period.

Of the mentioned amount, 1,775,673 million tons was related to the non-oil products, experiencing 15 percent growth, year on year, and 1,526,789 million tons was the oil products, with 10 percent rise, as compared to the previous year’s same time span, the official added.

Based on the latest data released by the Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), Iran’s ports handled a total of 53 million tons of cargo during the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year.

Of the total volume, non-oil cargo throughput accounted for 34 million tons, while oil cargo amounted to 19 million tons.

In the same period, unloading of oil and non-oil cargo totaled 16.7 million tons. This included 13.3 million tons of non-oil goods and 3.4 million tons of oil cargo.

Total cargo loadings during this period reached 36 million tons. Non-oil goods made up 20.8 million tons, while oil exports accounted for 15.2 million tons.

Container handling at Iranian ports reached 750,000 TEUs in the first quarter of the year, underscoring the ports’ continued role in regional maritime logistics.

The reported volumes include activity across all state-owned and sovereign ports managed by the PMO, highlighting the organization’s operational capacity across oil terminals and general cargo ports nationwide.

MA